Fleetwood man wanted in connection with drugs and handling stolen goods offences

A man from Fleetwood is wanted by police in connection with a number of offences.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 12:51 BST
Fletcher Lockett-Lea, of Chatsworth Avenue, Fleetwood, is wanted in connection with drugs and handling stolen goods offences.

The 22-year-old is described as white, 6ft 1in tall and of stocky build.

He has links to Fleetwood, Thornton, Poulton and Cleveleys.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call 101 or email [email protected].

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.