Fleetwood man wanted for failing to appear in court for criminal damage and drug offences

A man who is wanted by Lancashire Police for failing to appear in court has links to Fleetwood.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 14:08 GMT
Fletcher Lockett-Lee is wanted for failing to appear in court for criminal damage and in connection with drug offences.

The 22-year-old is described as 6ft 1ins tall, of stocky build, with wavy cropped dark brown hair and stubble.

Fletcher Lockett-Lee is wanted for failing to appear at court (Credit: Lancashire Police)Fletcher Lockett-Lee is wanted for failing to appear at court (Credit: Lancashire Police)
He has links to the Fleetwood area.

If you see him or know where he might be, email [email protected] or call 101.

Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

