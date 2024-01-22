Fleetwood man wanted for failing to appear in court for criminal damage and drug offences
A man who is wanted by Lancashire Police for failing to appear in court has links to Fleetwood.
Fletcher Lockett-Lee is wanted for failing to appear in court for criminal damage and in connection with drug offences.
The 22-year-old is described as 6ft 1ins tall, of stocky build, with wavy cropped dark brown hair and stubble.
He has links to the Fleetwood area.
If you see him or know where he might be, email [email protected] or call 101.
Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.