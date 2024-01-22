A man who is wanted by Lancashire Police for failing to appear in court has links to Fleetwood.

Fletcher Lockett-Lee is wanted for failing to appear in court for criminal damage and in connection with drug offences.

The 22-year-old is described as 6ft 1ins tall, of stocky build, with wavy cropped dark brown hair and stubble.

Fletcher Lockett-Lee is wanted for failing to appear at court (Credit: Lancashire Police)

He has links to the Fleetwood area.

If you see him or know where he might be, email [email protected] or call 101.

Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.