Fleetwood man stabbed by burglar who broke into his home in the middle of the night

The man was stabbed several times by the intruder who demanded money after breaking into his home in Cherry Tree Court, Aughton Street at around 3.40am.

The knifeman fled the scene empty-handed after attacking the pensioner, who was later taken to hospital for urgent treatment.

Lancashire Police say his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A man in his 60s was stabbed by a burglar who broke into his home in Cherry Tree Court, Aughton Street, Fleetwood at around 3.45am on Friday (July 16). Pic: Google

No arrests have been made at this stage, but the force said an investigation is ongoing. The flat was taped off over the weekend whilst CSI and forensics worked at the scene.

Police have sought to reassure residents, saying the attack is believed to be an "isolated incident" and the victim had been "targeted".

A police spokesman: "The call came in at 3.45am with a report of an aggravated burglary at an address close to Aughton Street.

"It is believed that a man broke into the address and made demands for money. The victim, in his sixties, was then assaulted with a knife and suffered cuts to his arms and legs.

"He was taken to hospital, however, his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

"Nothing was stolen during the isolated incident, which is also believed to be targeted."

Anyone with information can call us on 101 quoting incident reference 124 of July 16.

