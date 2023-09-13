Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Members of the public were alarmed to see the man staggering along the streets in a white overcoat spattered with blood at around 9am on Tuesday morning.

Police were called and officers found the man near Tesco Express in Hatfield Avenue, where he was detained and his knife seized.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancashire Police said the incident was a ‘concern for safety’ incident and the man was not arrested.