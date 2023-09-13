News you can trust since 1873
Fleetwood man spotted in blood-stained clothes detained near Tesco Express

Police detained a man seen carrying a knife and wearing blood-stained clothes in Fleetwood yesterday (Tuesday, September 12).
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 13th Sep 2023, 10:41 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 10:53 BST
Members of the public were alarmed to see the man staggering along the streets in a white overcoat spattered with blood at around 9am on Tuesday morning.

Police were called and officers found the man near Tesco Express in Hatfield Avenue, where he was detained and his knife seized.

Lancashire Police said the incident was a ‘concern for safety’ incident and the man was not arrested.

He was taken to hospital for treatment and the force said the man is now in the care of his family.