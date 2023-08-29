A man has appeared in court charged with trying to sexually groom a child, who was actually a police officer working undercover.

David Hall, 57, of Blakiston Street, Fleetwood is alleged to have groomed what he believed to be a child online, but the girl was actually a decoy police officer

David Hall, 57, of Blakiston Street, Fleetwood is alleged to have committed the offence over two weeks in May and June this year.

Hall appeared before Blackpool Magistrates on Tuesday (August 29) where he was accused of using a website to talk to what he believed was a young girl, but who was really a decoy police officer.

He was bailed and his case sent to Preston Crown Court where he will appear on Tuesday, September 26.