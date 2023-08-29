News you can trust since 1873
Fleetwood man David Hall appears in court on sex grooming charge

A man has appeared in court charged with trying to sexually groom a child, who was actually a police officer working undercover.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 29th Aug 2023, 13:22 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 13:35 BST
David Hall, 57, of Blakiston Street, Fleetwood is alleged to have groomed what he believed to be a child online, but the girl was actually a decoy police officer

David Hall, 57, of Blakiston Street, Fleetwood is alleged to have committed the offence over two weeks in May and June this year.

Hall appeared before Blackpool Magistrates on Tuesday (August 29) where he was accused of using a website to talk to what he believed was a young girl, but who was really a decoy police officer.

He was bailed and his case sent to Preston Crown Court where he will appear on Tuesday, September 26.

He did not enter a plea.