Fleetwood man charged after quantity of Class A drugs seized from property during raid
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Wyre Task Force and Neighbourhood Policing Team executed a warrant on Poulton Street on Thursday.
Officers subsequently seized a quantity of Class A drugs that were found in various locations throughout the property. James Henderson, 28, was arrested at the scene.
Henderson, of Aughton Street, Fleetwood, was later charged with three counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.
He was bailed by the courts to appear again on April 5.
Insp Martin Wyatt, of Fleetwood Police, said: "This result is another example of our relentless action against serious and organised crime in Fleetwood.
"We will continue with our proactive and robust stance to ensure we put offenders before the courts."
Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police's response to tackling serious and organised crime in the county.
It also delivers on Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden's Fighting Crime Plan priority of disrupting and dismantling organised crime.
The operation targets the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation, and fraud,
If you have any concerns or information about crime happening in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/. Always call 999 in an emergency.