Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Wyre Task Force and Neighbourhood Policing Team executed a warrant on Poulton Street on Thursday.

Officers subsequently seized a quantity of Class A drugs that were found in various locations throughout the property. James Henderson, 28, was arrested at the scene.

A man was charged after a quantity of Class A drugs was seized from a property in Fleetwood

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Henderson, of Aughton Street, Fleetwood, was later charged with three counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

He was bailed by the courts to appear again on April 5.

Insp Martin Wyatt, of Fleetwood Police, said: "This result is another example of our relentless action against serious and organised crime in Fleetwood.

"We will continue with our proactive and robust stance to ensure we put offenders before the courts."

Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police's response to tackling serious and organised crime in the county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also delivers on Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden's Fighting Crime Plan priority of disrupting and dismantling organised crime.

The operation targets the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation, and fraud,

If you have any concerns or information about crime happening in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.