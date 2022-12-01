News you can trust since 1873
Fleetwood man Bernard Smith accused of handcuffing and strangling his ex-girlfriend

A 20-year-old man is accused of handcuffing his ex-girlfriend and strangling her at his home in Fleetwood.

By Matthew Calderbank
12 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Dec 2022, 11:42am

Bernard Smith, of London Street, appeared at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court where he faced non-fatal strangulation and suffocation charges on Tuesday (November 29).

He is accused of strangling his former partner, as well as suffocating her by stuffing her mouth with a jumper and pressing pillows over her face.

Smith is also charged with assaulting the woman, threatening her with a pair of scissors and keeping her locked in handcuffs.

Bernard Smith, 20, was arrested after allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend at his home in London Street, Fleetwood on Friday, November 25

The 20-year-old denied the allegations of domestic violence which reportedly occurred at his home on Friday, November 25.

He faces a further charge of criminal damage to her phone.

Smith was remanded in custody and his case sent for trial at Preston Crown Court on Thursday, December 22.