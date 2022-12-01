Bernard Smith, of London Street, appeared at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court where he faced non-fatal strangulation and suffocation charges on Tuesday (November 29).

He is accused of strangling his former partner, as well as suffocating her by stuffing her mouth with a jumper and pressing pillows over her face.

Smith is also charged with assaulting the woman, threatening her with a pair of scissors and keeping her locked in handcuffs.

The 20-year-old denied the allegations of domestic violence which reportedly occurred at his home on Friday, November 25.

He faces a further charge of criminal damage to her phone.