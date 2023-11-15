Fleetwood man arrested on suspicion of rape after woman found collapsed in Lord Street
A police spokesperson said: “We’re appealing for witnesses after we were called to a report yesterday (Tuesday November 14) at around 4:20pm of a sexual offence being committed on Lord Street, Fleetwood.
“Following enquiries, a 59-year-old man of no fixed address has been arrested on suspicion of rape and causing actual bodily harm.
"He is currently in custody.”
Det. Insp. Steven Montgomery, of West CID added: “This has left a woman with some serious injuries. If you witnessed anything that may help with our investigation, I would urge you to get in contact
"We are also interested in any dashcam or CCTV footage from those travelling along Lord Street and Walmsley Street between 3:30 pm and 4:20pm yesterday.”
Anyone with information or footage can contact us on 101 quoting log 0958 of November 14.