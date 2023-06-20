Fleetwood man arrested on suspicion of drug-driving after ‘crashing into parked car’
A suspected drug driver was arrested after “crashing into a parked car” on a residential street in Fleetwood.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 20th Jun 2023, 19:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 19:11 BST
Police were called to a collision on Addison Road at approximately 11am on Monday (June 19).
A car had collided with a parked vehicle, according to eyewitness reports.
Officers confirmed it was a “damage-only collision”, but a 32-year-old man from Fleetwood was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drug driving.
“He has since been released under investigation,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police added.