Fleetwood man arrested and woman seriously injured after assault in Southfleet Avenue

A woman is in a serious condition in hospital after she was assaulted at her home in Fleetwood last night (Wednesday, May 4).

Police and paramedics were called to the terraced home in Southfleet Avenue following a 999 call at around 9.50pm.

They found a woman in her 40s who had suffered serious head injuries and she was taken by ambulance to Royal Preston Hospital.

A 25-year-old man, from Fleetwood, was arrested on suspicion of assault and remains in custody this afternoon.

A police spokesman said: “We were called around 9.50pm yesterday (Wednesday, May 4) to a report of an assault at an address in Southfleet Avenue, Fleetwood.

“Emergency services attended with a woman aged in her 40s found with serious head injuries.

“She was later taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.

“A 25-year-old man from Fleetwood was arrested on suspicion of assault and is in custody.”

North West Ambulance Service has been approached for further details on the woman’s condition.