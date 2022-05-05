Police and paramedics were called to the terraced home in Southfleet Avenue following a 999 call at around 9.50pm.

They found a woman in her 40s who had suffered serious head injuries and she was taken by ambulance to Royal Preston Hospital.

A 25-year-old man, from Fleetwood, was arrested on suspicion of assault and remains in custody this afternoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A woman in her 40s was taken to hospital with serious head injuries after reports of an assault in Southfleet Avenue, Fleetwood last night (Wednesday, May 4)

A police spokesman said: “We were called around 9.50pm yesterday (Wednesday, May 4) to a report of an assault at an address in Southfleet Avenue, Fleetwood.

“Emergency services attended with a woman aged in her 40s found with serious head injuries.

“She was later taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.

“A 25-year-old man from Fleetwood was arrested on suspicion of assault and is in custody.”