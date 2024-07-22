26-year-old Fleetwood man arrested after police incident on Tram Sunday
Police were called to reports of a man armed with a baseball bat in Lindel Road shortly after 3pm.
He was arrested on suspicion of affray and taken into custody. Lancashire Police said no one was injured in the altercation.
A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 3.06pm yesterday (21st July) to Lindel Road, Fleetwood, to a report of disturbance.
“A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray and is currently in custody.”
The incident happened as crowds gathered for the return of Tram Sunday, the biggest free vintage transport festival in the country.
The huge parade also featured a dazzling fancy dress entrants, ladies from the Chill Lounge, Fleetwood RNLI and Coastguards, the Highbury Morris Dancers.