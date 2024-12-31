Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 25-year-old man from Fleetwood is wanted in connection with various charges.

Have you seen Josh Douthwaite? | Lancs Police

Fleetwood Police want to speak to Josh Douthwaite, 25, as part of their enquiries into offences of assault and criminal damage – he is also wanted on recall to prison.

Douthwaite, who is from Fleetwood, is around 5ft 9, slim build, with short light- coloured hair.

Any sightings of Douthwaite or information as to where he might be, contact 101 – quoting log 0003 of 25th December 2024 – or email [email protected].