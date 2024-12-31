Fleetwood man, 25, wanted in connection with assault, criminal damage & recall to prison
A 25-year-old man from Fleetwood is wanted in connection with various charges.
Fleetwood Police want to speak to Josh Douthwaite, 25, as part of their enquiries into offences of assault and criminal damage – he is also wanted on recall to prison.
Douthwaite, who is from Fleetwood, is around 5ft 9, slim build, with short light- coloured hair.
Any sightings of Douthwaite or information as to where he might be, contact 101 – quoting log 0003 of 25th December 2024 – or email [email protected].