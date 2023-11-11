Police in the Fleetwood area have had a busy Friday night which included two arrests and anti-drugs action.

Last night (November 10), Fleetwood Area Police were out and about as part of Operation Centurion and did an impressive amount of work to keep the community safe.

During the night, they arrested one person who had failed to appear at court for offensive weapon offences, and another who had failed to appear at court for offensive weapon offences.

The police also supported colleagues with a misuse of drugs act warrant on Percy Street, Fleetwood following reports of associated ASB, and elswhere seized alchohol from a group of underage young people.

Fleetwood Area Police dealt with many crimes on Friday night (November 11).

In Memorial Park and surrounding areas, they engaged with young people, whilst they also visited vulnerable addresses in high ASB areas and engaged with Community Outreach workers from supporting partner agencies.

A Fleetwood Area Police spokesperson said: "Not bad for a 6 hour shift. Also managed to fit in a quick McDonalds so all is good

“Stay safe and have a great weekend.”