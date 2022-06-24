Ellis Vanes stole jewellery and other items valued at £7,000 in a burglary on a house on Greenfield Road, Fleetwood.

Vanes was given a suspended jail term and was warned by District Judge Jane Goodwin sitting at Blackpool Magistrates Court that if he offended again he faced prison.

Vanes also two shoplifting offences an offence of assault and a bail act offence .

The judge heard that Vanes, 21, had "survived" since being left alone since childhood.

She said there was hope Vanes of no fixed address could be rehabilitated and she added: “The burglary was against a person known to you and you took items of sentimental value-heirlooms.”

He was given a 12 month suspended sentence.

He must pay £2,000 compensation and do 25 days rehabilitation.