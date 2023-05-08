News you can trust since 1873
Fleetwood beach huts fire under investigation

A row of beach huts were destroyed in a blaze in Fleetwood overnight.

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 8th May 2023, 16:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th May 2023, 17:25 BST

Fire crews were called to Marine Beach where they found three beach huts engulfed in flames at around 3.39am on Monday morning (May 8).

Three engines attended and crews battled the blaze for around two hours before it was brought under control.

Pictures from the scene show the wooden huts ablaze with thick plumes of smoke rising into the night sky.

Three beach huts were destroyed in a fire in the early hours of Monday morning (May 8). Picture by Blake WalkerThree beach huts were destroyed in a fire in the early hours of Monday morning (May 8). Picture by Blake Walker
Three beach huts were destroyed in a fire in the early hours of Monday morning (May 8). Picture by Blake Walker
Further pictures show the devastating aftermath of the fire which reduced the huts to a charred wreck.

No injuries were reported.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said the incident was reported to police and an investigation into the cause is under way.

A fire service spokesman said: “At 3.39am, three fire engines from Fleetwood and Bispham attended a outbuilding fire on the Esplanade, Fleetwood.

The aftermath of the beach huts fire. Picture by Jamie NieldThe aftermath of the beach huts fire. Picture by Jamie Nield
The aftermath of the beach huts fire. Picture by Jamie Nield

"This incident involved three beach huts.

"Firefighters used two hose reel jets, one hose reel, a thermal imaging camera, lighting and a method of entry kit to extinguish the fire.

"Crews were in attendance for two hours.”

Lancashire Police were approached for comment.

Three beach huts were destroyed in the blaze on Marine Beach, Fleetwood. Picture by Jamie NieldThree beach huts were destroyed in the blaze on Marine Beach, Fleetwood. Picture by Jamie Nield
Three beach huts were destroyed in the blaze on Marine Beach, Fleetwood. Picture by Jamie Nield