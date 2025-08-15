Lancashire Police swoop on Blackpool street and arrest five people aged 14 to 61 after seizing 'firearm'

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 15th Aug 2025, 15:42 BST
Five people - aged 14 to 61 - were arrested after police swooped on a street in Blackpool.

Officers arrested the group after stopping a car in Jackson Street, Layton at around 12.30pm yesterday (Thursday, August 14).

Lancashire Police said an imitation firearm was seized a short distance away from where the vehicle was stopped. An investigation is ongoing.

Five people – three men aged 61, 29 and 28, a 26-year-old woman and a 14-year-old boy - were arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

Officers arrested the five people - aged 14 to 69 - after stopping a car in Jackson Street, Layton at around 12.30pm yesterday (Thursday, August 14)placeholder image
Officers arrested the five people - aged 14 to 69 - after stopping a car in Jackson Street, Layton at around 12.30pm yesterday (Thursday, August 14) | Google

A police spokesman said: “At around 12.30pm yesterday, our officers stopped a Hyundai Getz on Jackson Street in Blackpool.

“Five people – three men aged 61, 29 and 28, a 26-year-old woman and a 14-year-old boy - were arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

“All have since been released no further action for possession of a firearm.

“The 61-year-old man, the 29-year-old man, the 26-year-old woman and the 14-year-old boy, were released no further action for taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

“The 28-year-old man has been released on bail pending further enquiries for taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

“An imitation firearm was seized a short distance away from where the vehicle was stopped. An investigation is ongoing, and we want to reassure the public that you may see an increased presence as we conduct our enquiries.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting log 0363 of August 14.”

