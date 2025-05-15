Five men have been jailed after kidnapping a man off the street over a dispute and subsequently attacking him in a property.

The men received their sentences at Manchester Minshull Street Court yesterday after previously pleading guilty to their offences.

Five men from Blackpool and Manchester have been jailed for kidnapping a man off the street in Hyde and subjecting him to a vicious assault.

Daniel Hague, 33, of Red Bank Road, Blackpool, was jailed for eight-and-a-half years for false imprisonment and assault.

Paul Doherty, 36, of Daventry Avenue, Blackpool, was jailed for two-years-and-eight months for false imprisonment and assault.

Marshall Redfern, 24, of Egerton Road, Blackpool, was jailed for two-years-and-one-month, for false imprisonment, assault, and an unrelated robbery offence.

Joshua Oakes, 29, of Cocker Street, Blackpool, was jailed for two-years-and-six months for false imprisonment and assault.

Jack Lafferty, 21, of Rectory Road, Manchester, was jailed for two-years-and-six months for assault and conspiracy to kidnap.

At approximately 2am on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, officers received several calls that a man had been bundled into a car in the Chester Avenue area of Dukinfield, Tameside.

Enquiries soon established that a man had been thrown into a silver BMW and driven away from the scene, with officers later identifying the man following a public appeal. He had been led there by Lafferty and a woman accomplice.

During the incident, the man was held in the car for approximately 15 minutes where several men took turns hitting and assaulting him, leaving him with a bruised face, cuts to his mouth, and a swollen and purple eye.

His head was held down during the attack so no-one could see him in the vehicle. He was then taken to an address in the South Manchester area, where he was further attacked and had a knife pushed against his cheek.

He was later allowed to leave and attended hospital due to his injuries.

As officers had quickly been able to identify the vehicle involved, it was stopped around 90 minutes later, as it was travelling towards the Blackpool area at around 3.25am.

Inside were Hague, Doherty, Redfern, and Oakes.

The four were all seen to have blood on their clothing and in Doherty’s case, blood staining to his hands.

Additional items found inside the car included rings that had the appearance of pointed weapons, a lock knife, a metal bar, and just under 200 grams of cocaine, with an estimated valuation of up to £20,000 if broken down. Following an investigation, the men were charged.

Two other people, a man and a woman, received suspended sentences for their roles in the incident.

Detective Chief Inspector Christopher Dean, from GMP’s Tameside district, said: “To take someone off the street and attack them in such a brutal manner is truly vile and the injuries sustained by the man were equally shocking.

“This group of men are very dangerous individuals and I am glad that they are behind bars and with time to think about their abhorrent actions.”

He added: “Tackling violence of this kind and the issues that start it – namely drugs, conflicts, and illicit dealing – is a top priority for us and anyone who commits such an act can expect a visit from us.”