Five men found guilty of drug deal offences on the Fylde coast

Five men have been found guilty of allegations they were involved in a conspiracy to deal drugs on the Fylde coast.

Jurors found John Fullard, 34, of Whiteacre Road, Ashton-under-Lyne; John Paul Foy, 39, of Daysbrook Way, Liverpool; James Foy, 24, of no fixed abode; Daniel Houghton, 40, of Warren Croft, Runcorn, and Darren Atkinson, 40, of no fixed abode, had conspired to supply cocaine.

They are now expected to be sentenced on May 10.

The men were prosecuted following Operation Jennet - a Lancashire Constabulary Serious Crime Team investigation into the large scale supply of cocaine and cannabis and money laundering.

During the course of the operation, approximately 6 kilos of cocaine, ¼ of a kilo of amphetamine - said to be worth around £700,000 - and £122,000 in cash were seized.

The court previously heard an organised crime group, headed by brothers Anthony and Bradley Gill, coordinated the supply of ‘significant amounts’ of class A and B drugs in the north west with various other people.