Five arrested following a police chase in Lancashire
Lancashire Police’s Road Crime Team team have arrested five people following a car crash in Preston.
Officers spotted a cloned Jaguar, which had been stolen from the Blackpool area, and began to follow it covertly.
Traffic police then made a sting on Brockholes Brow, where the stolen vehicle failed to stop and was pursed by officers.
The car eventually crashed, allowing officers to make the arrests.
A statement from Lancashire Police said: “This cloned Jaguar was sighted by the Road Crime Team in Preston.
“It was followed covertly by HX61 before being stung on Brockholes Brow where it failed to stop and was pursued. The vehicle crashed and 5x arrested.
“Vehicle confirmed as an outstanding stolen from Blackpool.”