Five arrested following a police chase in Lancashire

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 17th Aug 2025, 16:27 BST
Lancashire Police have made five arrests following a chase.

Lancashire Police’s Road Crime Team team have arrested five people following a car crash in Preston.

Most Popular

Officers spotted a cloned Jaguar, which had been stolen from the Blackpool area, and began to follow it covertly.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Five arrests have been made following a police chase in Preston.placeholder image
Five arrests have been made following a police chase in Preston. | Lancashire Police

Traffic police then made a sting on Brockholes Brow, where the stolen vehicle failed to stop and was pursed by officers.

The car eventually crashed, allowing officers to make the arrests.

A statement from Lancashire Police said: “This cloned Jaguar was sighted by the Road Crime Team in Preston.

Personalise your LP news and sport round-up - sign up for our Lancashire Post newsletter

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It was followed covertly by HX61 before being stung on Brockholes Brow where it failed to stop and was pursued. The vehicle crashed and 5x arrested.

“Vehicle confirmed as an outstanding stolen from Blackpool.”

Related topics:LancashireLancashire PoliceBlackpoolPeopleJaguar
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice