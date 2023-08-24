Fire crews were called into action after fires broke out on the sand dunes between Blackpool and St Annes.

The alarm was raised by a member of the public who spotted two fires on the dunes opposite the former Pontins site, off Clifton Drive North, at around 7am yesterday (Wednesday, August 23).

The fire service despatched one engine to the scene and crews used beaters to extinguish the fires.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pictures taken by David Bailey, who came across the fires during his morning walk, show the fires raging while firefighters rush to the scene.

The alarm was raised by a member of the public who spotted two fires on the dunes opposite the former Pontins site, off Clifton Drive North, at around 7am on Wednesday, August 23. (Picture by David Bailey)

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service were unable to say whether the fires were started deliberately or not.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “One fire engine from St Anne’s attended a small fire on Clifton Drive North, Lytham St Anne’s.