Fires break out on sand dunes near old Pontins site between Blackpool and St Annes
The alarm was raised by a member of the public who spotted two fires on the dunes opposite the former Pontins site, off Clifton Drive North, at around 7am yesterday (Wednesday, August 23).
The fire service despatched one engine to the scene and crews used beaters to extinguish the fires.
Pictures taken by David Bailey, who came across the fires during his morning walk, show the fires raging while firefighters rush to the scene.
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service were unable to say whether the fires were started deliberately or not.
A spokesperson for the fire service said: “One fire engine from St Anne’s attended a small fire on Clifton Drive North, Lytham St Anne’s.
“Firefighters used two beaters to successfully put two small fires on the sand dunes. Crews were in attendance for approximately 30 minutes.”