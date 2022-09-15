Fire crews tackle suspicious blaze which engulfed vehicle in early hours
A suspicious fire destroyed a specialist kit car in Knott End on Wednesday (September 14).
Fire crews were called to St Bernard’s Road, off Lancaster Road, after the vehicle – a Grinnall Scorpion – was engulfed in flames at around 2am.
Two fires engines tackled the blaze for over an hour and the three-wheel cycle car was left a charred wreck.
Fire investigators believe the cause is suspicious and the incident was reported to police.
A fire service spokesman said: “Two fire engines from Preesall and Bispham attended a skip fire on Lancaster Road, Knott End-on-Sea.
"The incident involved a skip that was well alight when the crew arrived, and had also spread to a nearby vehicle.
"Firefighters used one hose reel to extinguish the fire. They were in attendance for around one and a quarter hours.
"A fire investigation is now underway.”
A police spokesman added: “We are aware of it and enquiries are continuing. LFRS alerted us at approximately 2.25am on September 14.”