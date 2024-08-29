Lancashire fire crews use aerial ladder platform after nuisance youths spotted on roofs in Blackpool
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Traffic was diverted and pedestrians told to stay away from Abingdon Street after reports of young people on the roof of the former Post Office at around 8pm last night.
Firefighters deployed the aerial ladder platform to reach the top of the Grade II-listed building, which has been empty since 2007 and has since fallen into disrepair.
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service also mobilised its Search and Rescue team to explore the derelict building, fearing the young intruders might be hiding inside and at risk of harm.
No one was found on the roof or inside the building yesterday evening, but its not the first time young people have been spotted behaving recklessly on roofs in the town centre.
On Monday it was reported that a group of five youths were seen throwing roof tiles into the forecourt behind the buildings. Three fire engines joined police at the scene but no one was caught.
Lancashire Police were also in attendance and confirmed that no one was found following an investigation by officers and fire crews.
A fire service spokesperson said: “I can confirm that the aerial ladder platform and several other fire service vehicles attended this incident.
“They arrived at 8.05pm last night and were in attendance for around an hour.
“There were initial reports of people on the roof of a commercial building. However, we did not end up rescuing anyone at height.
“Lancashire Police were also present at the scene.”
A spokesman for the force added: “We were called but there was no-one there.”