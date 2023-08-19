Fight breaks out on Blackpool Promenade prompting police to launch appeal for information
An appeal for information has been launched after a fight broke out on Blackpool Promenade.
The brawl broke out near the Dutton Arms and The Waterfront Hotel at around 12am on Sunday, August 13.
Police investigating the incident urged anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage on around the time of the incident to come forward.
If you have any information that may help police, call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log number 0005 of August 13.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously online at 0800 555 111.