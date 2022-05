Anti-knife crime charity the Ben Kinsella Trust said a fall across England and Wales is encouraging, following a trend in decreasing child knife crime, but warned against the high percentage of repeat offenders avoiding custody.

Ministry of Justice figures show 52 knife offences were committed by children aged between 10 and 17 in the Lancashire Constabulary area last year – down from 66 in 2020.

Of them, 51 were for possessing a knife in a public place and one was for threatening behaviour.

Fewer children have been locked up for knife crime

An offence can be classified as both possession and threatening, but it is only recorded once in the total number of offences.

The offences led to four under-18s being placed in immediate custody.

This was down on eight the year before and six in 2019, before the pandemic.

Across England and Wales, 179 children aged between 10 and 17 years old were sent to immediate custody last year, meaning 5.8% of offences committed led to a young person being removed from the streets.

This was down on the 288 (8%) remanded in custody in 2020 and dramatically below pre-pandemic levels – 533 (11.5%) were sent to prison in 2019.

The fall in the percentage of young offenders going to prison is alongside a national fall in the total number of total offences.

In 2021, 3,519 knife offences were committed by under-18s, down from 3,602 the year prior and well below pre-pandemic levels – in 2019, there were 4,618 offences.

Patrick Green, chief executive of the Ben Kinsella Trust, said that it is good to see knife offences falling, but expressed caution, given the decrease in all crime during the pandemic due to successive lockdowns.

Mr Green also raised the problem of repeat offenders, highlighting the low proportion sent to prison.

In Lancashire, eight of the 52 knife offences in Lancashire were committed by children who have had at least one previous offence – seven avoided immediate custody.

The other 44 were committed by first-time offenders.

Across England and Wales, just 103 of 549 (18.8%) offences committed by children who had a previous conviction led to a child in custody.

"Many victims will be horrified to see that habitual knife carriers are more likely to be returned to the streets than to end up in prison," Mr Green added.

"We cannot expect to make any meaningful headway in tackling knife crime until the justice system takes stronger action to put serial offenders behind bars."

A Government spokesperson said sentences for carrying a blade are longer now than they were 10 years ago.

He said: "Those caught carrying a knife are more likely to be sent to jail, and for longer, than they were a decade ago.