Fatal collision near BAE Systems at Samlesbury: Police appeal for dashcam footage after man dies in crash
A man died in a road collision near BAE Systems at Samlesbury on Friday (Feb 03) and police are appealing for witnesses.
The driver of a Ford Focus car was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. The man was in his 50s and from Burnley.
The driver of a Citroen Dispatch van, a man in his 30s from Blackburn, suffered minor injuries.
The incident happened at around 5.30am on Friday, at the junction of the A59 and Myerscough Smithy Road.
Sgt Daniel Gunn, of Lancashire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “These are very sad and tragic circumstances and our thoughts are with the man’s family at this time.
“We are appealing for information and urging any witnesses, who have yet to speak to police, to come forward.
“We are particularly keen to speak to anyone with dashcam footage of the incident.”
Anyone with information should call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 0173 of February 3.