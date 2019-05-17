Far-right extremist who plotted to murder Lancashire MP Rosie Cooper jailed for life

Neo-Nazi Jack Renshaw, 23, has been jailed at the Old Bailey for life with a minimum term of 20 years after plotting to murder Labour MP Rosie Cooper and threatening to kill a police officer.

Jack Renshaw, 23, bought a 19-inch (48cm) Gladius knife to kill the West Lancashire MP and exact revenge on a female police officer who was investigating him for child sex offences.

Jack Renshaw has been jailed for life for plotting to kill West Lancashire MP Rosie Cooper

The plan was scuppered by whistleblower Robbie Mullen, who was at a meeting in a pub when Renshaw announced his intentions in July 2017, one year after Labour MP Jo Cox was murdered by a far-right extremist.

Renshaw, from Skelmersdale, Lancashire, was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 20 years at the Old Bailey on Friday after he admitted making preparations to kill his local MP and making a threat to kill police officer Victoria Henderson.

In a statement after the sentencing, Mrs Cooper said: "My deepest wish is that this case is the last occasion when any public servant, any politician, has their life threatened for simply doing their job.

"I believe today justice has been served. Not for me personally, but for every MP and public servant, and for our democratic way of life which affords us the privilege of free speech, without fear of violent retribution."

Renshaw, who also has convictions for grooming young boys, pictured at a far-right march

Renshaw announced his plan at the Friar Penketh pub in Warrington at a meeting with the leader of banned extreme right-wing group National Action, Christopher Lythgoe, and others including Mr Mullen.

Mr Mullen, from Widnes, Cheshire, shared details of the plot with campaign group Hope Not Hate.

Renshaw had also denied membership of National Action and a jury was discharged when they failed to reach a verdict.

Renshaw was previously jailed last June for 16 months after he groomed two underage boys online.

Knives seized by police investigating the plot to murder MP Rosie Cooper

He also received a three-year prison sentence two months earlier when he was found guilty of stirring up racial hatred after he called for the genocide of Jewish people.

Mr Mullen said his decision to reveal Renshaw's plot changed his life but he "had no other choice".