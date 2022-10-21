Fan handed three-year football banning order after using racist language at Blackburn Rovers v Blackpool match

Bradley Meikleham used racist language at half-time of Blackburn’s derby clash with Blackpool at Ewood Park on Saturday, April 9.

The 20-year-old swore and used racist language after his card was declined and a staff member refused to hand over the refreshments.

Meikleham pleaded guilty to an offence of racially aggravated public disorder at Blackburn Magistrates Court on Thursday (October 20).

A fan was handed a three-year football banning order after using racist language at a Blackburn Rovers match (Credit: Google)

He was given a three-year football banning order, ordered to pay the staff member £100 compensation, pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Meikleham’s banning order contains additional matchday conditions.

PC Byron Worrall, Football Risk Football management officer, said: “Racist behaviour at football grounds will not be tolerated and the three-year banning order received by Bradley Meikleham shows that such offences are dealt with robustly by the courts.

