'Fake first responder' pulled over for drink-driving in Wrea Green
A drunken man drive at high speed around a village green with a flashing blue light in the window of his car.
The antics of fork lift driver Kenny Moore was spotted by a police officer who realised the Citroen had no emergency vehicle insignia, a court heard.
Moore was pulled up next to the village green at Wrea Green near Kirkham.
Checks revealed he was over the drink drive limit .
He was also a disqualified driver and had no insurance .
Moore, of Anderton Street ,Ince ,Wigan admitted the offences and admitted using a emergency blue flashing lighting a prohibited manner.
Prosecutor, Scott Parker said the arresting officer noticed empty lager bottles in the car footwell.
When asked about the use of the light Moore said :"I am a first responder."
Steven Townley, defending, said the flashing light was used by Moore when he worked on site as a fork lift driver.
He said Moore was a union representative who had gone to Blackpool with a work colleague who was in danger of losing his job.
The lawyer said Moore had a drink problem and said that the flashing light had been switched on accidentally by Moore's dog who was in the car .
Moore who had a previous drink drive conviction was given a six week jail term suspended for a year .
He must do 20 rehabilitation days and an alcohol treatment course.
He was banned from driving for 22 months .