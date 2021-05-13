'Fake first responder' pulled over for drink-driving in Wrea Green

Archive picture posed by models

The antics of fork lift driver Kenny Moore was spotted by a police officer who realised the Citroen had no emergency vehicle insignia, a court heard.

Moore was pulled up next to the village green at Wrea Green near Kirkham.

Checks revealed he was over the drink drive limit .

He was also a disqualified driver and had no insurance .

Moore, of Anderton Street ,Ince ,Wigan admitted the offences and admitted using a emergency blue flashing lighting a prohibited manner.

Prosecutor, Scott Parker said the arresting officer noticed empty lager bottles in the car footwell.

When asked about the use of the light Moore said :"I am a first responder."

Steven Townley, defending, said the flashing light was used by Moore when he worked on site as a fork lift driver.

He said Moore was a union representative who had gone to Blackpool with a work colleague who was in danger of losing his job.

The lawyer said Moore had a drink problem and said that the flashing light had been switched on accidentally by Moore's dog who was in the car .

Moore who had a previous drink drive conviction was given a six week jail term suspended for a year .

He must do 20 rehabilitation days and an alcohol treatment course.