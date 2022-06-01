Officers have intercepted stolen cars, stopped people using phones at the wheel, and seized vehicles for a range of offences across the county.
Take a look at where and why these vehicles were stopped below:
1. wlepnews-01-06-22-road2-nw-upload.jpg
Patrols stopped this Ford Mondeo in Garstang Road, Preston as the driver was not wearing his seatbelt.
Checks showed he was not insured and he stated he couldn't afford it. Police said: "Unfortunately he had been spending his money on cannabis and failed a drug test"
Photo: Failed drugs test
2. Stolen car
This stolen vehicle from Manchester was located in Darwen by members of police patrol MN31.
Photo: Lancs Police
3. No insurance
This motorhome was stopped after it activated the on board ANPR of patrol car HO31 for having no insurance.
The driver had recently changed vehicles and wrongly thought his policy automatically changed with it.
The driver was reported.
Photo: Lancs Police
4. wlepnews-01-06-22-road5-nw-upload.jpg
This Peugeot Bipper was stopped in Primrose Hill, Preston.
The driver couldn’t remember what type of licence he had, but when police found it, it was provisional.
The driver was reported and the vehicle seized.
Photo: Learner driver