'Extreme concern' for missing man who may have had train ticket to Blackpool

Police are "extremely concerned" about a man who may have caught a train to Blackpool.

Officers have appealed for the public's help in finding Mark Miles, 49, from Cheshire.

He could be heading to the resort as officers "think he had a train ticket" to travel here, the force said.

Mr Miles was last seen in Runcorn on Monday.

He was described as white, with short grey hair, and was believed to have been wearing a black jacket, black trainers, and black shoes.

Information can be reported by calling 101 and quoting log number 883 of November 2.