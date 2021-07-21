Ex-footballer admits drink-drive shame after being arrested in Blackpool
An ex-professional footballer has admitted his fourth drink-drive offence.
David Martindale, 57, was pulled over by police when he went through a red light at Peel Hill on the A583, Blackpool Magistrates’ Court was told.
The former player, of Lordens Road, Liverpool, who played for Tranmere Rovers from 1987 to 1994, was staying at his family’s caravan in the town.
He was arrested after failing a roadside breath test, with magistrates told he had downed two-and-a-half pints while watching a televised football match at a bar.
The court was told it was Martindale’s fourth offence – with magistrates banning him from the roads for 40 months.
He was also told to pay £324 in fines and costs.
