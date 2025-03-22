Escaped Lancashire prisoner Jamie Cooper has been arrested after a four day search

A prisoner from Blackpool who escaped from a prison van near Preston four days ago has finally been arrested.

Absonded prisoner Jamie Cooper has now been arrested.

Over the last few days Lancashire Police had asked for the public's help to find wanted Jamie Cooper who absconded from a prison van on the M55 near Preston.

At 8.54am on Wednesday, March 19, it was reported to upolice that Cooper had escaped from a GEOAmey van which was taking prisoners from Blackpool custody to Lancaster Magistrates Court.

In an update provided at 3:45pm today, Lancashire Police have confirmed that Cooper, 33, was found in Blackburn this afternoon after a car which had travelled from Bolton, was stopped by officers.

He was arrested on suspicion of escaping from lawful custody and is now in custody.

A police spokesperson added: “Thank you to everyone who shared the appeal, it is much appreciated.”