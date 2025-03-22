Escaped Lancashire prisoner Jamie Cooper has been arrested after a four day search
Over the last few days Lancashire Police had asked for the public's help to find wanted Jamie Cooper who absconded from a prison van on the M55 near Preston.
At 8.54am on Wednesday, March 19, it was reported to upolice that Cooper had escaped from a GEOAmey van which was taking prisoners from Blackpool custody to Lancaster Magistrates Court.
In an update provided at 3:45pm today, Lancashire Police have confirmed that Cooper, 33, was found in Blackburn this afternoon after a car which had travelled from Bolton, was stopped by officers.
He was arrested on suspicion of escaping from lawful custody and is now in custody.
A police spokesperson added: “Thank you to everyone who shared the appeal, it is much appreciated.”