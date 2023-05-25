News you can trust since 1873
Emergency services respond to incident around Blackpool's Comedy Carpet and the beach

Parts of the Blackpool Promenade were cordoned off as emergency services responded to an incident this morning (Thursday, May 25.)
By Aimee Seddon
Published 25th May 2023, 10:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th May 2023, 11:21 BST

A member of the public sent in a photo at 8:45am showing two police vehicles and an ambulance on the Comedy Carpet in Blackpool.

The Comedy Carept and adjacent beach were also taped off, although this has now been taken down.

At 11am, Lancashire Police sadly confirmed that a body had been on Blackpool beach, near to the Blackpool Tower. You can read more here.

A police car, police van and ambulance spotted on Blackpool Promenade this morning (Thursday, May 25.)A police car, police van and ambulance spotted on Blackpool Promenade this morning (Thursday, May 25.)
A police car, police van and ambulance spotted on Blackpool Promenade this morning (Thursday, May 25.)
