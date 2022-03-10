Elderly woman pushed to ground by thug who attempted to snatch her handbag in Ansdell

The victim, 75, was walking along Pembroke Road after getting off the number 17 bus on Monday, March 7.

As she was walking, a man pushed her to the ground at around 10.15am – causing her to sustain “facial injuries”.

The offender, who fled the scene empty-handed, was described as tall with dark hair.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A thug pushed an elderly woman to the ground in Pembroke Road before attempting to steal her handbag. (Credit: Google)

DC Jade Mason, of Lancashire Police, said: “We want to speak to anyone who got off the number 17 bus at around 9:50am on Marine Road close to the Fairhaven Pub, or anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident to please get in touch.

“We also want to hear from anyone between Clifton Drive and Windsor Road who may have CCTV or dash cam footage.”

Anyone with information can contact the police by calling 101, quoting log number 0389 of March 7.