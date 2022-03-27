Eating a burger in the street landed man in court
Eating a burger in Blackpool town centre was enough to get a man arrested .
By Simon Drury
Sunday, 27th March 2022, 1:21 pm
Reginald Brown had gone to eat in a no-go area of the town centre covered by a Criminal Behaviour Order.
He was seen by police and was arrested the town's magistrates heard .
Brown admitted the order breach and was given a four week curfew. Fifty years-old Brown, of Alexandra Road, had now got a permanent home on South Shore and had no need to venture into the banned area.