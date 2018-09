Blackpool's lifeboats were on the cusp of launching when a missing man was found inland in the early hours of today.

Volunteers at the RNLI charity were paged just before 2am to reports of a missing person near South Pier.

A spokesman said: "The person was found safe and well elsewhere as the lifeboats were preparing to launch."

Coastguard staff were also called to help police. A spokesman said: "We did a hasty search then police confirmed they had located him inland safe and well."