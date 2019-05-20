Drunken Blackpool man wrecked home and assaulted woman during vodka session

A man fuelled by vodka went on a wrecking spree at his partner’s home, Blackpool Magistrates’ Court heard.

Michael Johnson, 33, smashed chairs and picture frames as his partner and her children were upstairs.

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

Johnson of Waterloo Road,South Shore, admitted criminal damage of household goods and assaulting the woman.

Prosecutor Sarah Perkins said Johnson’s partner and children had gone to bed.

She said: “He had drunk a bottle of vodka and she pretended to be asleep when he came into her room and began shouting and screaming

“He went back down stairs and she could hear him smashing furniture.”

When the woman went downstairs to see the damage Johnson had done, he hit her on the face, the court was told.

She called the police and Johnson was arrested. In an interview, he said he could not recall the assault.

His defence lawyer Steven Townley said: “Johnson accepts the prosecution case. However, he believed it was a slap rather than a punch.”

Johnson was given a 16-week jail term, suspended for 18 months, ordered to do 40 days’ rehab, and pay £500 compensation to his victim. He was also handed an 18-month restraining order.