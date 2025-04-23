Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A drunk thug who used police as “punchbags” will avoid prison after a judge accepted he was in a “bad mental state” at the time of the attack.

Preston Crown Court heard David Clark attacked two officers when they intervened as he was having an angry confrontation with his girlfriend in the street.

The 37-year-old chef punched one multiple times and kicked the other in the face before he was eventually overpowered using pepper spray.

Judge Richard Giosersano warned that most cases of assault on emergency workers would almost certainly attract an immediate custodial sentence.

But he spared Clark from going straight to prison after hearing he was normally “hard-working, responsible and level-headed”.

He gave him a 12-month community order with 150 hours of unpaid work after he admitted two charges of assaulting an emergency worker. He warned him that if he failed to complete the conditions of the order he would face jail.

The court was told that a police officer on patrol came across Clark shouting at a woman in Lord Street, Fleetwood. It appeared he was drunk and he became verbally abusive to the constable.

The woman apologised for her partner’s behaviour and the couple walked away. But the officer heard Clark shouting again in nearby London Street and he became abusive again.

Another officer arrived and they decided he needed to be arrested. He was asked to put his hands behind his back to be handcuffed, but he refused and continued to shout insults.

As the police took hold of his arms to arrest him he first punched one of them twice in the face causing bruising. He was wrestled to the ground where he kicked the other officer in the face during the struggle.

He was restrained using PAVA spray and taken into custody. Once at the police station he admitted his behaviour had been “unacceptable”.

Preston Crown Court. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard.

He said later he felt the force used on him was unreasonable and then claimed he didn’t remember assaulting them.

Defence barrister Kira Unsworth told the judge that Clark, of Westminster Road, Morecambe, had spent some time drinking that day with his partner and was in “a bad mental state” following the breakdown of his relationship with his father.

“He took his anger and feelings out on the wrong people,” she said. “He is genuinely remorseful for his actions. That behaviour was not typical of Mr Clark.”

Judge Gioserano told him: “I have just read a character reference from your partner’s father which describes you as polite, responsible and level-headed. I bet those two police officers didn’t think so. They say you were aggressive, abusive and violent.

“There was no excuse for what you did at all. You took it out on the wrong people. Police are often the wrong people and often seen as some sort of punchbag when people have had a drink or are in a bad mood. They think they can take things out on them if they want.

“You could easily go to prison for these offences. Anyone who punches a police officer in the face and kicks another in the face would (normally) go to prison. I hope you realise how lucky you have been.”

But he added: “You are not someone who regularly turns on the police in this way. I am sure you are a man with another side to you, but the police didn’t see that that day.

“I accept your remorse is genuine. (So) I am prepared not to send you to prison.”