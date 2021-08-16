'Drunk' man caught on CCTV smashing up Blackpool shop counter in violent rage
A man went on a violent tirade in a Blackpool off-licence after reportedly turning up drunk and threatening a member of staff.
The incident happened at the Premier shop on Station Road around 8am yesterday.
Proprietor Premkunar Rajanayagam said: "A drunken tourist demanded in an abusing manner to call a taxi. Shop personnell refused because of his arrogant attitude. Then he threatened the staffer and smashed the till and front panels."
A 30-year-old man from Stourport-on-Severn, Worcestershire, was arrested and charged with criminal damage. He will appear at Blackpool Magistrate's Court next month.
A police spokesman said: "A call came into us at 8.15am saying somebody had come into the shop and trashed the place. They then left the shop. We have gone down to the scene and a short time later we made an arrest."