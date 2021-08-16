'Drunk' man caught on CCTV smashing up Blackpool shop counter in violent rage

The incident happened at the Premier shop on Station Road around 8am yesterday.

Proprietor Premkunar Rajanayagam said: "A drunken tourist demanded in an abusing manner to call a taxi. Shop personnell refused because of his arrogant attitude. Then he threatened the staffer and smashed the till and front panels."

A 30-year-old man from Stourport-on-Severn, Worcestershire, was arrested and charged with criminal damage. He will appear at Blackpool Magistrate's Court next month.

The man, right, was charged with causing criminal damage and will be in court next month