Drunk man arrested after shouting and swearing at Travel Safe Officers at Blackpool North railway station

A drunk man was arrested after he shouted and swore at Travel Safe Officers at Blackpool North railway station.

By Sean Gleaves
22 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 21st Dec 2022, 3:15pm

The intoxicated man was refused travel when he arrived at Blackpool North railway station on Monday evening (December 19).

He subsequently began shouting and swearing at Travel Safe Officers.

The 21-year-old man was later arrested for being drunk and disorderly.

A drunk man was arrested at Blackpool North railway station
He spent a night in custody before being released with a police caution.

If you need to contact British Transport Police (BTP), text or call 61016.