Drunk driver spotted drifting across M6 while towing forklift was nearly three times over legal limit

A drunk driver was spotted "narrowly missing other road users" while towing a forklift on the M6.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 29th Dec 2023, 12:09 GMT
Updated 29th Dec 2023, 12:10 GMT
A flatbed transit van towing a forklift was spotted drifting across the M6 northbound at around 2pm on Wednesday (December 27).

Concerned motorists called 999 after the vehicle narrowly missed other road users.

Police stopped the vehicle and the driver was subsequently arrested.

He provided a breath sample of 99 once in custody - almost three times the legal limit of 35.

Gavin Ellidge, 47, of The Ferns, Bacup, was charged with driving a motor vehicle while above the alcohol limit.

He was bailed to appear at Blackburn Magistrates' Court on April 4, 2024.

