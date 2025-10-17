A drug user was taken to hospital after being restrained by police in Blackpool town centre last night.

Officers were called to reports of a man acting aggressively in an alleyway between Topping Street and Edward Street shortly after 8pm.

When they arrived at the scene, the man allegedly lashed out at the officers. Members of the public said he appeared to be suffering from a ‘drug-related episode’.

Police were forced to restrain him while an ambulance was called to the scene. He was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital for treatment. No arrests were made.

A police spokesperson told the Gazette: “Call was 8.04pm, alleyway off Edward Street. A man was taken to hospital. No arrests, no reports of assault made.”

North West Ambulance Service was approached for comment.