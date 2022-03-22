Drug row man smashed door with an axe

Scott Lomax confronted a group about what they doing and they replied with foul mouthed abuse.

Blackpool Magistrates heard how it was Lomax, 43, of Reads Avenue, Blackpool, who got into trouble.

Blackpool Magistrates Court

He went into his home and came out with an axe and smashed through a neighbour’s door.