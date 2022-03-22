Drug row man smashed door with an axe
A man became sick and tired of the drug dealing going on openly outside his home.
Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 3:30 pm
Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 3:31 pm
Scott Lomax confronted a group about what they doing and they replied with foul mouthed abuse.
Blackpool Magistrates heard how it was Lomax, 43, of Reads Avenue, Blackpool, who got into trouble.
He went into his home and came out with an axe and smashed through a neighbour’s door.
Lomax admitted having the axe in public and causing £100 damage to the door. Magistrates ordered pre sentence reports on him.