Drug-fuelled St Annes man called police saying he had "lost control" after nearly killing friend with hammer

Phillip Wrigley, 37, was sentenced at Preston Crown Court on Monday (May 10) after seriously assaulting a man at his flat last year.

Police had been called at around 2.35am on July 21 last year to a report of an incident at Wrigley’s home in Lightburne Avenue.

Wrigley, who was inside the flat when officers arrived, had called police and told them he had "lost control" after attacking his friend with a hammer during a fight.

Phillip Wrigley, 37, was sentenced to 13 years in prison at Preston Crown Court on Monday (May 10) after pleading guilty to attacking his friend with a hammer

The victim, a man in his 20s, was found unconscious with serious head injuries.

Wrigley was arrested at the scene and the victim was rushed to hospital for treatment.

During their investigation, detectives found the pair had been arguing when a fight broke out.

Wrigley launched a horrendous assault, knocking the victim to the ground and hitting him with a hammer.

His victim suffered life-threatening head injuries including multiple skull fractures. He has undergone extensive treatment at hospital, including several operations, and his recovery is ongoing.

Police say it is thanks to the skill of the doctors who treated him that his life was saved.

Wrigley was initially charged with attempted murder but following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, a guilty plea to Section 18 – wounding was accepted.

He was handed a 13 year prison sentence with an extended licence of two years.

Det Con Steve Wood, of Blackpool Police, said: "This was a particularly nasty, violent attack, which left the victim with life-threatening injuries, of which they are still recovering.

"Wrigley, believed to have consumed quantities of alcohol and drugs, struck the victim over the head a number of times following an argument.

"The victim was left with multiple skull fractures and it is only thanks to the treatment and skill of doctors his life was saved.