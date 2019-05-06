‘Drug dealers’ in Blackpool flee from police officers

Two suspected drug dealers in Blackpool fled when challenged by police officers – but dropped their loot, according to the force.

Some 22 wraps of crack cocaine were recovered, as well as a haul of heroin, a knife, “burner” phone – often untraceable and disposable – cash, driving licence, and

train tickets.

“To the gentleman concerned,” a Facebook post by Blackpool Police said, “if you would like any of your property returned, by all means pop into the town centre front desk – we’d love to have a chat.”

But the post warned: “Either way, we’ll be in touch.”