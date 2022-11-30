Lancashire’s Road Police have been dealing with a raft of drink-driving offences throughout the county this week.

One woman was arrested for drink-driving and child neglect after being found nearly twice the legal limit, speeding through roadworks on the M55 with a 10-month-old baby in the car.

In Preston, a man broke down in London Road and when tested, was also nearly double the drink-drive limit, with a bottle of Southern Comfort found next to the gear stick.

In Accrington, a van driver was the first person pulled into a check point, and was arrested after failing a breath test.

In the run up to Christmas and during the World Cup, police are keen to remind people to be aware of how much they are drinking, and that they can still be over the limit the day after.

For more on what’s been happening on the region’s roads this week, click on the pages below.

1. Southern Comfort The driver of this vehicle was spotted in London Road, Preston, having broken down. He provided a positive roadside sample of almost double the drink drive limit. A bottle of Southern Comfort was found inside the car. The vehicle was recovered and the driver was arrested and faces a disqualification.

2. Overweight This van was seen being driven on M61 near Preston and taken to Cuerden for weighing. The vehicle found to be nearly 10 per cent overweight on its gross, along with an insecure load. The driver was issues with a fixed penalty and reported.

3. 10-month-old baby This Peugeot was spotted travelling at speed through roadworks on the M55. When it was stopped, the female driver was found to be nearly twice the legal drink-drive limit. A 10-month-old babty was was in the car with her, and was later taken to a safe place with a family member after consulting with Social Services.

4. No insurance This car was stopped for having no insurance on the A6 near Preston. According to officers "the driver didn't bother renewing policy when emailed with new quotes". The vehicle was seized and the driver was arrested after testing positive for cannabis use.