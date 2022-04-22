Driving ban means canal boat skipper can't fix police cars

Forty one-year-old James Bending, of no fixed address, thought his mail was being sent to a care-of address at a canal side pub and he failed to respond to a court summons when that arrangement failed.
To his surprise, he was arrested a year later on warrant. Bending admitted driving a car under the influence of cannabis at Barton.
He was banned from driving for a year and was ordered to pay £385 in fines and costs by Blackpool Magistrates.
And the court heard the bsan would have an impact on his employment.
His lawyer Steven Duffy said: “As a result of not being able to drive, in the future he faces losing his job somewhat ironically as a man who mends police cars."
Bending was told by the court that he could still sail his canal craft despite the road ban.