Driving ban means canal boat skipper can't fix police cars

Forty one-year-old James Bending, of no fixed address, thought his mail was being sent to a care-of address at a canal side pub and he failed to respond to a court summons when that arrangement failed.

To his surprise, he was arrested a year later on warrant. Bending admitted driving a car under the influence of cannabis at Barton.

He was banned from driving for a year and was ordered to pay £385 in fines and costs by Blackpool Magistrates.

Blackpool Magistrates Court

And the court heard the bsan would have an impact on his employment.

His lawyer Steven Duffy said: “As a result of not being able to drive, in the future he faces losing his job somewhat ironically as a man who mends police cars."