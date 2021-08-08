Driver pulled over by cops on M6 after being spotted driving 60mph with just three wheels

Stunned officers saw sparks flying off the road as the motorist sped up the M6 in Staffordshire with a missing front tyre.

Officers from the Central Motorway Police Group tweeted pictures of the white Vauxhall Astra after they pulled it over on Saturday (7/8) morning.

Sergeant Rob Powell tweeted: “The driver of this vehicle was arrested for a number of offences including drink driving.

“He was observed driving along the M6 through Staffordshire with only three wheels.

“Total disregard for other road users.”

In a later tweet, Sgt Powell said: “One of our unmarked vehicles has footage of the car driving in excess of 60mph with only three wheels.

Social media users were quick to pile-in criticism of the dozy driver.

“CMPG will publish the in car footage once court proceedings have been finalised.”

Writing on Facebook, Ian Timms wrote: “You gotta be a proper plonker to drive any three-wheeler, especially if it’s a four-wheel car.”

Tony Jordan wrote on Twitter: “How drunk do you need to be before you fail to notice a wheel missing?”

Mr Sunny tweeted: “Doesn’t deserve a driving licence. Hopefully banned for a long time.”

James Peters tweeted: "Christ, 60mph on three wheels! Must have been sparks flying all over the shop!"