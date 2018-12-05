Driver of stolen hit-and-run van which left Leo Durrington, 3, with serious injuries is given 12-month detention order

The teenaged driver of a stolen van who left a toddler for dead in a hit-and-run road smash has been given a 12-month detention order.



The 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had earlier pleaded guilty at Wigan Youth Court to causing little Leo Durrington serious injury by dangerous driving during a brief police car chase on October 30.

Police at the scene of the hit-and-run

The three-year-old was with family on Wigan Road, Leigh, when he was struck by the vehicle which then left the scene and was later found dumped.

Leo Durrington

The hearing was told that Leo is still in hospital, is now awake but still has "significant cognitive issues" such as struggling to talk.

The youth had also pleaded guilty to failing to stop for police, failing to stop after an accident, driving without insurance or a licence and a handling stolen goods charge in relation to the van.

The bench sentenced him to a 12-month detention order for the dangerous driving charge. He will serve six months in custody and six months on probation. He must also pay a £30 victim surcharge. No separate penalties were handed down for the other offences.

A 15-year-old accomplice, who had admitted to a single charge of travelling in a stolen vehicle, was given a 12-month referral order and must pay a £20 fine.