Lancashire Police hunt driver of stolen BMW who fled scene of Blackpool crash in Talbot Road
The BMW driver fled the scene after crashing into a red Audi A3 in Talbot Road at around 3.12pm.
The driver of the Audi was taken to hospital, but Lancashire Police say his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
The force said a search is under way for the hit and run driver, and the blue BMW 116l Sport is believed to have been stolen.
Officers were seen searching the area for the man, with a number of police vehicles spotted in Coopers Way, close to the scene off Talbot Road. The search is ongoing today.
Talbot Road was closed for around two hours while emergency services worked at the scene.
A police spokesperson said: “We were called to Coopers Way, Blackpool, at 3.12pm yesterday following reports a blue BMW 116I Sport had collided with an Audi A3.
“The driver of the BMW has then fled the scene and work is ongoing to locate him. It is believed the BMW had been stolen.
“The driver of the Audi was taken to hospital. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log 807 of February 20, 2025.